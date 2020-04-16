Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit and run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing a surveillance photo of a car that reportedly struck a pedestrian on Buena Vista Rd.
The incident occurred on April 10 when a pedestrian was walking northbound on Buena Vista Rd. and entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued eastbound along Buena Vista Rd.
There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver involved in this hit and run should contact CPD at 706-225-4040.
