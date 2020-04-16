EAMC gives update on number of COVID-19 cases and testing statistics

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an updated Thursday on COVID-19 cases being treated in the hospital and well as information on testing statistics.
As of 4:30 p.m., there are 57 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Sixty patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have bee discharged. Twelve patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Seventeen patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.
See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:
- 2,648 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
- 2,121 COVID-19 tests were negative
- 74 percent of COVID-19 tests are pending results
- 16.5 percent of EAMC test kits have tested positive
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county:
- Lee County – 293
- Chambers County – 232
- Tallapoosa County – 160
- Randolph County – 47
- Russell County – 35
- Macon County – 22
- Clay County – 14
- Bullock County – 8
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.