EAMC gives update on number of COVID-19 cases and testing statistics

By Olivia Gunn | April 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:01 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an updated Thursday on COVID-19 cases being treated in the hospital and well as information on testing statistics.

As of 4:30 p.m., there are 57 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sixty patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have bee discharged. Twelve patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Seventeen patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.

See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:

  • 2,648 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
  • 2,121 COVID-19 tests were negative
  • 74 percent of COVID-19 tests are pending results
  • 16.5 percent of EAMC test kits have tested positive

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county:

  • Lee County – 293
  • Chambers County – 232
  • Tallapoosa County – 160
  • Randolph County – 47
  • Russell County – 35
  • Macon County – 22
  • Clay County – 14
  • Bullock County – 8

