First group of newly-trained soldiers depart Fort Benning amid elaborate health precautions

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the Pentagon’s extended orders for a freeze on service member movement domestically and overseas until May 11, Fort Benning okayed 40 newly-minted soldiers to leave the Army installation a few days ago for their first assignment units at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
“Every week we have OSUT graduations and that’s station unit training whether that’s infantry or armor,” Col. Bryan E. Fowler, deputy chief of staff for sustainment. “The process is that we keep moving them out – we continue to plan movement based on their graduations.”
For those soldiers who left, Fort Benning took extra health safeguards, during this coronavirus pandemic.
Col. Fowler says the Life Support Area, or LSA, that accommodates up to 500 soldiers was recently built to help house personnel awaiting departure.
“So the tent village is really a staging area so that we can make sure we got the right personnel going to the right area.” Col. Fowler said. “We work very hard to keep it as clean as possible to give them the best chance to remain that way when they arrive at their first unit of an assignment.”
The process for that troop movement and special health precautions was a “pilot” effort which, if successful, could clear the way for more departures of troops on Fort Benning.
"Fort Stewart is very grateful for the measures that we took to get them there in a safe and clean manner,” Col. Fowler said. “All feedback so far from Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss has been very positive.”
The original 60-day stop movement order, which applies to all U.S. forces, civilian personnel and families, was put in place last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus among troops.
A new end date has not yet been set according to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, but it will be reviewed “every 15 days, to see if it can be curtailed sooner or if it needs to be extended."
