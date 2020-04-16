Fort Benning reschedules Independence Celebration due to COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s annual Independence Celebration has been rescheduled from late June to late August.
Fort Benning MWR says that moving the celebration allows them adequate time to plan and ensure that the festivities are as spectacular as ever.
The free celebration lets soldiers, their families and the community celebrate Independence Day together in a safe environment
The celebration is headlined by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and features an opening by Macy Kate.
Demonstrations include a high-speed airborne maneuver called FRIES and SPIES performed by U.S. Army Rangers and a free-fall demonstration by the Silver Wings, Fort Benning’s Command Exhibition Parachute Team.
The event is highlighted by the largest fireworks display in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The celebration that will now take place Aug. 22 at 4:00 p.m. on Fort Benning’s York Field.
