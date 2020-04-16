Grants being awarded to organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley from COVID-19 relief fund

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley (CFCV) and United Way are giving out a second round of grants to four organizations addressing basic health and safety needs.
The grants are from the Coronavirus Response Fund established by the two organizations last month.
"I am seeing some of the very best of this community and this community comes together really well, and we're really doing it right now,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of CFCV. “And it is for that purpose that I mentioned earlier. People are showing love to their neighbors. As long as we can keep doing that, this community is going to be okay.”
Covington said they’ve awarded nearly $640,000 in grants from the Coronavirus Response Fund so far.
