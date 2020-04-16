$5K in gift cards to help families, support local restaurants

“Small businesses are so important and supporting your local businesses is really important. That’s the backbone of our economy,” Haggin said. “And you really have to vote with your dollars every day, but especially now they really need our support. It’s important that we keep our cities vibrant and full of culture and different perspectives. And that really comes from our local businesses. We have to take the time to support them and let them know that we’re here for them during this time and that we’re going to see them through and continue to support them.”