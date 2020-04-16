$5K in gift cards to help families, support local restaurants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We know small businesses are struggling through this Coronavirus pandemic, and families are struggling to make ends meet.
To give small businesses a quick cash infusion, and help you put food on the table, the website Business.org is giving away a total of $5,000 in gift cards to local restaurants.
”We are a website that’s a small business ourselves,” said Madison Haggin with Business.org. “We want to help connect the decision-makers in small to midsize businesses with the right tools, the right research to grow their business. “
Business.org is purchasing 50 gift cards valued at $100 each. It’s asking people to submit the name of their favorite restaurant, and will randomly select the winners and send them a $100 gift card for the eatery they nominated.
“Small businesses are so important and supporting your local businesses is really important. That’s the backbone of our economy,” Haggin said. “And you really have to vote with your dollars every day, but especially now they really need our support. It’s important that we keep our cities vibrant and full of culture and different perspectives. And that really comes from our local businesses. We have to take the time to support them and let them know that we’re here for them during this time and that we’re going to see them through and continue to support them.”
Business.org encourages all Americans to do what they can to continue supporting small businesses in their communities.
“Create a conversation. Creating conversation creates a lot of community and right now that’s what we need,” said Haggin. “So if you’re on social media and your favorite local businesses, whether that’s a pet shop. a jewelry store. someone on Etsy, just a local shop of any kind that you really enjoy and you’d like to see continue to make it through this time. Promote them on social media, give them a call, ask them what you can do to help do they need more people to come and giving foot traffic. Do they need people who are willing to help with deliveries?”
Any individual 18 years or older, located in any of the 50 states, can submit a local restaurant for nomination. The restaurant must be locally owned, no chain restaurants.
Nominations are open from now until April 30 here.
WSFA 12 News has a tool to help you find businesses that are open during the coronavirus outbreak. Visit www.wsfa.com/shoplocal to browse businesses and add yours to the list.
