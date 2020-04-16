LaGrange woman’s ex-boyfriend breaks into her home, threatens to kill her

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police has placed one man in custody after he allegedly robbed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Ridge Ave. at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Apr. 16 in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
The female resident stated that her ex-boyfriend entered her home through an unsecured window. After a verbal altercation, he allegedly snatched her phone from her jacket pocket and held a knife to her throat before threatening to kill her.
Police were able to track the cell phone using GPS and place the suspect under arrest. He is charged with robbery by force and aggravated assault and is being held in the Troup County Jail.
The suspect has not been identified in this story for the privacy of the victim.
