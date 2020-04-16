Making Mobile & Manufactured Homes Safer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nineteen of the twenty-three victims in the Beauregard tornado were in mobile or manufactured homes. As of April 9th, in the state of Alabama, there have been four tornado deaths this year – all of them in these vulnerable places, and when you look at the big picture nationally, 54% of all tornado deaths come in these structures – even though they make up only 6% of the housing in the United States.