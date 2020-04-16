Man arrested for allegedly selling meth at LaGrange motel

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange Wednesday for allegedly selling methamphetamine (meth) on the grounds of a motel.
William Padilla, 59, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.
LaGrange police responded to Town and Country Motel on New Franklin Road after receiving information that a man was selling meth on the hotel grounds. During the investigation, Padilla was identified as the suspect and sold meth to undercover informants on two separate occasions.
At the time of his arrest, Padilla’s room was searched. He was found to be in possession of approximately 18 grams of mete, packaging materials, and other items associated with the the resale of illegal narcotics.
Padilla is currently in the Troup County Jail.
