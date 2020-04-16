Muscogee Co. coroner confirms COVID-19 related death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed another COVID-19 related death in the Fountain City.
Coroner Bryan says Chong Suk Ratliff passed away at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus.
Ratliff was a resident of Hamilton, but worked on post at Fort Benning, according to Bryan.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports a total of 587 deaths throughout the state, with four of those deaths coming from Muscogee County.
There is no word on Ratliff’s age or other potential underlying conditions at this time.
