Opelika nursing home reports 56 residents, 23 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A nursing home in East Alabama has had several residents test positive for COVID-19.
Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika currently has 21 positive cases. The center has had a total of 56 residents test positive for the virus, including 42 in the first round of testing. There have also been 23 out 231 employees to test positive for the virus. Nine of these employees have recovered and returned to work.
Arbor Springs said 15 of the current residents with COVID-19 have never exhibited symptoms. The residents with the virus are being isolated and monitored closely for any changes.
Since the outbreak began, nine residents who have tested positive have died. Arbor Springs said the Alabama Department of Health determined tow of the deaths were not the result of COVID-19.
Arbor Springs said it began taking steps to safeguard residents and staff before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state. Since a resident and employee tested positive in late March, the nursing home said it’s taken every possible step to determine the extent of infections and to contain the virus.
