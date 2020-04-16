Pleasant and Sunny Before Another Round of Weekend Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another chilly start to the morning across the Valley for your Thursday with temperatures running below average in the 40s and even 30s in some spots! A few clouds around early, but they will move out and usher in another dose of plentiful sunshine for the rest of the day with highs back into the 70s this afternoon. Staying dry today and tomorrow, but for Friday, winds will shift to out of the south again, bringing in some warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico and an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. So, tomorrow marks a transition day to better rain chances over the weekend.
I think most of us won’t see much in the way of showers or storms on Saturday, so many spots will remain dry with just a 20-30% coverage of rain; however, a more potent low pressure system headed our way Sunday and Monday will bring more widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage with 1-2″ of rain possible. We can’t rule out some strong to severe thunderstorms with this system either. Though these storms don’t look as ominous as the ones earlier this week, gusty winds, hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out with this next batch either. As of right now, the timing looks to be later in the day Sunday into Saturday (deja vu, we know), but stay tuned as the forecast can and will change, of course.
We briefly dry out again on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the pattern turns unsettled again later next week with more storms on the way. As always, we’ll keep you updated if there’s a severe threat with that system, too. If anything, these rounds of rain (2-4″ possible through the end of next week) will wash some of the pesky pollen away. All part of springtime in the South!
