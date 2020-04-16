Pleasant and Sunny Before Another Round of Weekend Storms

I think most of us won’t see much in the way of showers or storms on Saturday, so many spots will remain dry with just a 20-30% coverage of rain; however, a more potent low pressure system headed our way Sunday and Monday will bring more widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage with 1-2″ of rain possible. We can’t rule out some strong to severe thunderstorms with this system either. Though these storms don’t look as ominous as the ones earlier this week, gusty winds, hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out with this next batch either. As of right now, the timing looks to be later in the day Sunday into Saturday (deja vu, we know), but stay tuned as the forecast can and will change, of course.