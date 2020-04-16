Pregnant women concerned with child birth during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most folks are avoiding hospitals as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some people can’t.
Many pregnant women around the nation and world are going to hospitals for child birth.
Some expecting moms said this is a scary time to be pregnant because they’re limited on where they can go, and they’re not happy about having to pick one person to be in the room when they deliver.
Having a baby is difficult enough, but imagine being pregnant during a global pandemic.
“[It] definitely ranked up the anxiety there times a million," Cequpyah Jones said.
“It’s supposed to be exciting,” Kristina Gibson Sims added. “It took us a long time to get here and now you’re just so worried about bringing her here.”
Expecting mothers in the Chattahoochee Valley like Jones and Gibson Sims said it’s nerve racking to go any where right now.
“If I go into labor, I’m just going to have her at home at this point," Gibson Sims said.
“Myself as well as a good number of my friends who are pregnant kind of refuse to go to an emergency room at this point," Jones added. "We’re afraid that if we go, we could catch something if we don’t already have it, or get it and spread it to other people and not know it.”
This is Jones’ first child, so avoiding the hospital is hard to do. The Columbus woman is hoping the spread of the virus slows.
“If it gets worse, am I going to have to deliver with just my doctors in the room? I already have to deliver with just one person," Jones said.
Gibson Sims has three children in Phenix City, and said the hardest part about being pregnant this go-round is not being prepared with supplies, and not having in-person doctor’s visits.
“You don’t get to hear the heartbeat or anything," she said.
While the stress of pregnancy paired with the coronavirus is hard, doulas, who help support women emotionally during pregnancy, are using are using any and all means to help how they can.
“We’re there to be support, to be support emotionally, physically, mentally, and just be there for moms anyway we can,” said Jessica Domenget, a doula with As You Wish Doula Service.
The best piece of advice both mothers have for others expecting is if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t.
