Severe Risk Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quiet weather will continue tonight into Friday as high pressure pushes across the Southeast. Expect mostly clear skies with chilly temps in the 40s overnight, and then lots of sun with highs near 80 tomorrow.
A strong storm system will approach the WTVM viewing area on Sunday. Ahead of it, severe weather is likely across a large part of the deep south on Sunday into Sunday night.
Storms that become severe will primarily be producers of damaging winds. The set up doesn't support a tornado outbreak like last weekend, though a tornado or two are possible.
Quiet spring-like weather resumes to start the work week, with lots of sun, and cooler & drier air. Another potent storm system will bring the threat for strong storms late next week, though there are still a lot of details to be ironed out!
Now is the time to go over your plan, make sure you have a severe weather kit, and make sure you have multiple reliable ways to get a warning. Stay tuned!
