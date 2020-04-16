Smiths Station mom creates virtual prom for high school senior

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Most high school seniors look forward to walking across the stage to accept their diplomas and dancing the night away at prom. But due to school moving online during the COVID-19 pandemic, many students may not get those experiences.
That’s why Smiths Station mom Lacey Bochman is getting creative, starting with a virtual prom for her son Logan Bochman.
“It’s been 20 years since I went to high school, so I don’t really know how they are now," said Lacey Bochman. "So, I was just like, you know what we just had a wedding, we have all these curtain lights, so lets just hang them up. Plus, I had a bunch of 2020 stuff I had ordered months ago for graduation. So, I was like why not reuse it.”
The whole family got dressed up and streamed it live on Facebook for family members to see.
She didn’t stop there. This mother also came up with an idea to create a virtual yearbook for the Smiths Station High School class of 2020. She reached out to parents and students on social media for help.
“How amazing would it be if we did a slide show, put a baby picture of then and now, and you know, given their name and we could do a live and everybody would be able to see it. Not that it’s a graduation ceremony, but people would be able to shout their praises,” said Lacey Bochman.
She also said she’s hoping to get more seniors in East Alabama added to the slide show and has more surprises in store for her graduate.
“I already have something amazing planned for graduation and I cannot wait. I’m super excited about that, but it’s up to me right now to make those moments special for him. I cannot wait. It’s my job," Lacey Bochman said.
She said other parents can add their students pictures by emailing her at clbochman@aol.com.
