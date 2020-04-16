Social media trend saluting high school seniors leading to possible scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A social media trend on Facebook and Twitter to salute this year’s high school seniors may be giving information away to scammers.
According to the Better Business Bureau, sharing senior photos with the hashtag #senior2020 or participating in statues like ’30 things about me’ could be sharing information that hackers can use to get into your account.
Pieces of information hackers look for include where you went to high school and what year you graduated. So, the senior photos trend could be playing right into their hand.
"We always try to remind people that scammers might just get a little bit of information about you from one spot, then another piece from somewhere else,” said Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau. “But if they piece it together, they can have that puzzle that might tell them how they can hack into your accounts."
Mason said she does not think this trend was started by scammers but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
