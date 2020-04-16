2 suspects arrested after drug bust on Edmondson Ave. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects in LaGrange are facing multiple drug-related charges.
Andrew Stone, 40, and Tina Pendergrast, 40, were arrested Thursday and charged with the following:
Manufacturing meth
- Possession of substances with the intent to manufacture meth
- Possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Possession of meth with 1,000 feet of a drug-free school zone
- Possession of a schedule IV narcotic with the intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Tampering with evidence
- Use of a a telecommunication device to facilitate a drug transaction
- Sale of of meth
Investigators executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on Edmondson Avenue, which was the result of a joint investigation between the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County Sheriff’s Office that spanned the last three months.
During the investigation, it was determined that Stone, who was on bond for a meth trafficking case from 2019, was actively involved in the distribution of large quantities of meth throughout Troup County. According to LaGrange police, during the investigation, Stone sold meth to undercover informants which led to the search warrant being obtained.
Police say Stone attempted to destroy meth at the time the warrant was served but was unsuccessful.
Pendergrast was present as the search warrant was executed. It was determined that she was also involved in the distribution efforts with Stone, according to LaGrange police.
During the search of the residence, large quantities of meth, 14 Clonazepam (Klonopin) pills, less than an ounce of marijuana, scales, packaging material, and chemicals to manufacture meth was located. Several drug-related objects were also found.
Police say evidence indicated that Stone and Pendergrast were using the chemicals to transform smaller amounts of meth into larger quantities to sell.
The incident happened within 1,000 feet of LaGrange College which is a designed drug free zone.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.