Tracking tool created for Ala. unemployment benefit filers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those Alabamians looking for details on their unemployment benefits now have the option of tracking their claim with a new tool.
The Alabama Department of Labor rolled out a claims tracker Thursday to help residents see the status of their claim, in addition to showing them the next steps and what to expect from ADOL.
Access to the tracking tool can be found at www.labor.alabama.gov with login requiring the claimant’s social security number and PIN.
ADOL says the tool includes the following information:
- What is My Claim Status? Tells you whether there is a claim in the system and whether it is eligible for benefits. Allows you to find out if there are any issues stopping payment.
- What Happens Next? Tells you exactly what you need to do to move your claim or payment to the next step.
- When Will I Get Paid? Tells you how much you are entitled to each week. Tells you when your next payment will be made and when you can expect to see it in your bank account.
- What Have I Already Been Paid? Shows you each of the payments that have already been paid, when the payments were made, and whether there were any deductions.
- I need to reset my PIN: A link will allow you to reset your pin without assistance from ADOL staff.
“We have been working constantly to come up with innovative ways to help Alabamians get the answers they need during this period of uncertainty,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We hope that this tool will help people find the information they need without them having to spend hours trying to contact us."
Gov. Kay Ivey talked with WSFA Thursday morning. Ivey encouraged people to stay patient.
“So the Department of Labor is covered up with applications but they working around the clock to fulfill those and to people just got to be patient, because they all stay patient and stay with the system," she said. "They will be tended to and they will get money.”
Washington urged those filing claims to please have patience. "We are dealing with record numbers of unemployment compensation claims.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.