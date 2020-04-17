Applause, staff fill the halls as COVID-19 survivor discharged from PCR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staff at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus held an honor walk as a woman diagnosed with COVID-19 was discharged.
Audrey Richardson was admitted to PCR and diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr. 13.
Staff lined the halls of the COVID unity to give Richardson an honor walk as she exited the hospital.
When she came down the elevator, she was greeted by more than 100 staff members giving her well-wishes and cheering her on as she left the building.
