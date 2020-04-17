Auburn grad working front lines of COVID-19 in NYC

“I don’t think you have to be a healthcare worker to serve during this time. And I think that’s what’s so special about our country, and especially in New York City is our diversity and our ability to each contribute something different. Regardless of our job or age, or background, we can all be generous with our time and our resources, and especially our kindness. And that’s what I’ve seen from the people that come and that’s what I’m seeing in New York.”