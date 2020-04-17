Auburn grad working front lines of COVID-19 in NYC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abby Osborne is a graduate of Auburn University’s School of Nursing. She’s now working in New York City as a Post Anesthesia Care Unit nurse.
Since the coronavirus pandemic however, Osborne’s job has changed in ways she never could have imagined.
“Pacu nurses have been given new assignments, new shifts, new hours,”Osborne said.
Osborne says medical staff on the front lines are exhausted and anxious. She describes the pandemic as the saddest thing she has every witnessed.
“Co-workers that are separated from their families and are displaced from their homes. They are leaving their small children, some of them infants, in the care of extended family. I have other co workers that have very close friends that are intubated and fighting for their lives in our hospital. And then I have others that are showing up to work and caring for the sick patients, while they’re also grieving the loss of a parent or a family member.”
While it’s easy to be disheartened, Osborne says she’s also hopeful and thankful for the outpouring of support and love she’s seeing from the community.
“I don’t think you have to be a healthcare worker to serve during this time. And I think that’s what’s so special about our country, and especially in New York City is our diversity and our ability to each contribute something different. Regardless of our job or age, or background, we can all be generous with our time and our resources, and especially our kindness. And that’s what I’ve seen from the people that come and that’s what I’m seeing in New York.”
Osborne wrote in depth about her experience for the Auburn Alumni Association.
