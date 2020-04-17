Columbus police arrest suspect for theft, kidnapping, and sex crimes

Columbus police arrest suspect for theft, kidnapping, and sex crimes (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | April 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 5:09 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Columbus Friday and is facing multiple charges.

Antonio Robinson, 22, is charged with the following:

  • Theft by taking auto
  • Entering an auto
  • Hi-jacking a motor vehicle
  • Kidnapping
  • Aggravated sodomy
  • Rape
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Details on the charges and Robinson’s arrest have not been given. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 9 a.m. and will be continued Wednesday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

