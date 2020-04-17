Columbus police arrest suspect for theft, kidnapping, and sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Columbus Friday and is facing multiple charges.
Antonio Robinson, 22, is charged with the following:
- Theft by taking auto
- Entering an auto
- Hi-jacking a motor vehicle
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated sodomy
- Rape
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Details on the charges and Robinson’s arrest have not been given. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 9 a.m. and will be continued Wednesday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
