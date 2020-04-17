COVID-19 impacting business for farmers in the Chattahoochee Valley

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With restaurants operating limited businesses and schools closed in both Alabama and Georgia, farmers are really feeling the impact of COVID-19.
Big commercial farms are suffering. Many are having to dump milk or throw strawberries over the fence, even turning tomatoes back under the soil. In the Chattahoochee Valley, many small local farmers are seeing business boom.
Cook’s Family Farm in Harris County is up and running with business better than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, serving up strawberries, eggs, and lettuce, you-pick style.
Owner Robert Cook said the farm has been open to the public since 2015, encouraging the community to experience the benefits of shopping local.
“I think the food’s better for you, and I also believe it’s a whole lot fresher and going to taste better," Cook said.
As COVID-19 is keeping people inside, Cook said you-pick farms are doing well. In fact, he’s almost booked solid for the strawberry season.
“Hey here’s a chance to get out of the house with the kids, let them get out in the sunshine, have a good time where it’s still safe. They’re not close to anybody, the field is divided into four small fields. Each person or group has their own section to pick, so they’re not near another group that’s picking," Cook said.
Many large commercial farmers don’t share the same success as smaller family farms like Cook’s.
“If you’re marketing to commercial markets, say schools or restaurants, that’s been very negative because the schools are closed down. Restaurants are closed down so a lot of those producers are having to destroy their crops or just discard them," said Steve Morgan, a UGA extension agent from Harris County.
As children run down the aisles with smiles on their faces and buckets in their hands, Cook recalls his favorite reason for allowing families into his farm.
“Watching families, especially families with young kids, come out here and just have a blast. Little girls coming out with their faces red from strawberry juice, little baskets full of strawberries. Little boys with muddy feet and strawberry juice on them. That’s what I get out of it the most. That’s what you get with a small farm experience like this," Cook said.
Cook said the best thing about shopping straight from local farms right now is you can avoid grocery stores and getting too close to anyone.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.