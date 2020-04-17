Goodwill donates hundreds of scrubs to healthcare workers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A collaborative effort between Goodwill and Wade’s Linen Service in Columbus made the delivery of over 700 sanitized scrubs possible to healthcare workers Friday.
The CEOs and their company affiliates gathered at Valley Healthcare on Fort Beninnig Road where they presented the medical uniforms.
Goodwill’s CEO, Jack Warden, said he recognized the need among healthcare workers due to the shortage of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted him to take inventory of any useful donations for the medical industry.
"So, what we have done is we have gone through all of our stores and collected all of those items up, about several hundred pieces,” said Warden. “And we wanted to find someone in the healthcare industry that could use those. So, we reached out to Valley Healthcare Services and they said absolutely."
After gathering up several hundred scrubs, Tripp Wade, the CEO of Wade Linen Service, stepped in to provide laundry and sanitization services of the scrubs so they could meet healthcare facility standards.
According to Sarah Lang, CEO of Valley Healthcare System, the donation of scrubs will be invaluable in safeguarding their medical staff to continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
