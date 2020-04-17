Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.