Mayor of Columbus issues essential travel warning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is urging people to stay home or possibly pay a fine.
Mayor Skip Henderson took to Facebook Live to talk about the spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Columbus and Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order that’s in effect until April 30.
Henderson said Columbus hospitals are preparing for a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the coming days and the city needs to prepare now. Henderson said one way to prepare is to increase the law enforcement presence this weekend to monitor essential travel.
“We will have our public safety officers out this weekend asking what your essential business is and why you're on the road,” said Henderson. “If your answers don't meet the requirements of the governor's order, you may be cited."
Henderson said he doesn’t want it to get to the point of issuing citations but it comes down to helping your neighbors by staying home to curb the spread of the violence.
