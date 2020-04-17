National Guard teams will disinfect nursing homes with positive COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama National Guard has been tapped to disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents and employees.
The National Guard teams will disinfect the homes and will train staff on the techniques of putting on and taking off personal protective equipment.
“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” said Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. “Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19.”
“Alabama nursing home caregivers have been working hard since February to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This service will greatly supplement our infection control efforts and allow us to focus on caring for our residents,” said Brandon Farmer, President & CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
The disinfection mission is part of the Alabama National Guard’s continuous effort to respond to COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Nursing homes have taken the threat of this virus seriously from the start. The Alabama National Guard team will provide a valuable service which will allow more time for the nursing home staff to focus on patient care.”
The National Guard will continue to provide this service for the duration of the pandemic as needed.
