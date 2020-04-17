Man injured in shooting near Martin Luther King Blvd. in Opelika; police investigate

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday evening.
Police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hurst Street at around 5:40 p.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired. Officers located a car on South Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard that had several gunshot holes in it.
A 24-year-old man was inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus for treatment.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
