Police investigating body of female found at landscaping facility in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn after a body was found at a landscaping facility off U.S. Highway 280 Friday.
According to investigators with the Auburn Police Department, in a separate part of Creative Habitat Landscaping, a white truck that appeared to be burned was located. Just a short distance away, the body of a 54-year-old female was found with apparent gunshot wounds.
The identity of the woman has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators say they are working to confirm if the truck correlates to the body that was found further into the landscaping establishment.
“It’s an active investigation right now," said Chief Clarence Stewart with the Auburn Police Department. “At about 6 o’clock this morning, we received a call from the volunteer fire department. Officers responded here on the scene after the local fire department did a search of the area and determined that we found a deceased person nearby.”
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.