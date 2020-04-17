Public to have temperature taken before entering Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to keep city employees safe from the coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, anyone who enters the public access checkpoint at the Columbus Government Center will have their temperature taken.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins said anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be denied access to the building. If someone is denied access, security will provide them with contact information for the department they’re trying to reach to work out other options.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.