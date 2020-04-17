Renovation complete at old Doctors Hospital in Columbus to treat COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been more than two weeks since Dan and Kathelen Amos, of Aflac, donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for the construction of a COVID-19 floor at the old Doctors Hospital.
Piedmont Columbus Regional said so far, the community has matched that donation by more than $800,000. The fifth floor at the Doctors Hospital will include 36 beds for patients with seven of those beds for intensive care.
“They are opening this week, so it’s very exciting for us to be able to have a little bit of, I guess, a decompression feel,” said Aline Lasseter, executive director fo the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation. “So, we have a place for patients as we need them if they come to the hospital.”
Because of the pandemic, there is no grand opening for the floor and no one is allowed inside except hospital staff.
Piedmont Columbus Regional said it’s slowly moving patients to this new floor as needed and is grateful for all of the community’s support.
