Severe & Heavy Rain Threat Sunday

A warm front will push across the Chattahoochee Valley on Sunday morning bringing an initial round of storms. Threats with the first round of storms will be limited to hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. A cold front will push across the South Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, with it, a second round of storms in form of a squall line. The severe threat is higher with the second round of storms, with damaging winds being the main threat. This set up doesn't support a tornado outbreak like last weekend, though an isolated tornado is possible. Flash flooding is also a concern, with 2-4" expected to fall across the area. Remember to avoid flooded roadways.