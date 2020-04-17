Severe & Heavy Rain Threat Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong storm system will push across the WTVM viewing area on Sunday. Ahead of it, severe weather & heavy rain is likely across the Deep South on Sunday into Sunday night.
A warm front will push across the Chattahoochee Valley on Sunday morning bringing an initial round of storms. Threats with the first round of storms will be limited to hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. A cold front will push across the South Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, with it, a second round of storms in form of a squall line. The severe threat is higher with the second round of storms, with damaging winds being the main threat. This set up doesn't support a tornado outbreak like last weekend, though an isolated tornado is possible. Flash flooding is also a concern, with 2-4" expected to fall across the area. Remember to avoid flooded roadways.
Quiet spring-like weather resumes to start the work week, with lots of sun, and drier air. Another potent storm system will bring the threat for strong storms late next week, though lots of details need to be ironed out!
Now is the time to go over your plan, make sure you have a severe weather kit, and make sure you have multiple reliable ways to get a warning. Stay tuned!
