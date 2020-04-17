Strong Storms Possible Again on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful weather sticking around for Friday, though despite a chilly start to the morning, the afternoon will turn warmer with increasing cloud cover. Two weather systems will impact the Southeast this weekend. A weak front coming through Saturday will bring a chance of some isolated showers tomorrow morning before a more potent low pressure system ushers in another round of severe weather to the Valley on Sunday.
Strong to severe storms are possible throughout the day Sunday into the overnight hours through early Monday morning. Threats include damaging winds, some tornadoes, though the risk doesn’t look as quite as ominous as last week. Nevertheless, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and a secure place to seek shelter if a tornado warning OR severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your county. Even if you don’t have any severe storms to deal with at YOUR home, a good 2-3” of widespread rain will fall through Monday morning, so we’ll keep an eye out for any flash flooding concerns.
By Monday afternoon, any lingering rain clears out and the weather looks quiet, dry, and sunny through mid-week before another strong storm system heads our way by Thursday. Still too far out to pinpoint the threats and timing with that batch of storms, but we’ll keep you posted. All in all, nothing unusual for springtime in the Deep South. Over the next week, temperatures look seasonable and standard for April amidst the active weather pattern.
