Strong Storms Possible Again on Sunday

Strong to severe storms are possible throughout the day Sunday into the overnight hours through early Monday morning. Threats include damaging winds, some tornadoes, though the risk doesn’t look as quite as ominous as last week. Nevertheless, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and a secure place to seek shelter if a tornado warning OR severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your county. Even if you don’t have any severe storms to deal with at YOUR home, a good 2-3” of widespread rain will fall through Monday morning, so we’ll keep an eye out for any flash flooding concerns.