Columbus mayor clarifies essential travel warning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus has clarified some comments that he made on a COVID-19 update video that he sent out this week.
Mayor Skip Henderson took to Facebook Live on Thursday, April 16, to talk about the spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Columbus and Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order that’s in effect until April 30.
Henderson said one way to prepare is to increase the law enforcement presence this weekend to monitor essential travel.
“We will have our public safety officers out this weekend asking what your essential business is and why you're on the road,” said Henderson. “If your answers don't meet the requirements of the governor's order, you may be cited."
However, Henderson took to Facebook Live on Saturday, April 18, to clarify the “disconnect” from what he said and what he actually meant.
“No one will be pulled over by a law enforcement official just to ask them where they are going," Henderson said. “No roadblocks, no checkpoints, no stop and checks.”
Henderson said to remember to shelter in place. If you must venture out to an essential business, remember to social distance and try to wear a face covering.
