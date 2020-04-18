Columbus tax expert explains stimulus payment delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Internal Revenue Service started sending out stimulus payments this week. If you haven’t received yours yet, you shouldn’t panic. According to the IRS, payment statuses are updated once a day.
Owner of Blue Financial Group in Columbus, Gregory K. Blue said you should visit the Internal Revenue Service website to see if your checks been deposited, and if it has check the last four numbers of the account listed.
“If you are getting a direct deposit it will be the last 4 of your account. If you’re getting it mailed, it will be the last four of your security number," said Blue.
He also said you can change where you’d like you check to be sent at the I-R-S website, but it may cause a delay.
According to Blue, your check may be sent out through the mail or direct deposit.
“If you had direct deposit from your bank and your preparer had direct deposit, or you did it online and did direct deposit, your stimulus check will come directly to your bank account," said Blue. "There’s no middle man involved in this stimulus check. So if you had a check printed at your tax office, the check will go to your home. It will go directly to your home. It will be mailed out.”
