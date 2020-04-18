Community organizations partnering to provide food to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Community Warriors and Feeding the Valley are working to keep those in need from going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all going to try to get through this together," said Yolanda Bolen, Project Manager with The Community Warriors.
Bolen says they had out 1,200 boxes of food at Cascade Hills in Columbus Saturday morning.
“We know a lot of people are out of jobs and limited sources, money so, just to give back to the community. You know, a little food that we can help. It goes a long way when some people can’t afford to feed their families right now," she explained.
The local organizations even had some help from the National Guard Unit out of Newnan, GA Saturday morning.
“We came down to help with the pandemic. To help with lack of volunteers or anything we’re able to help with," said Sgt. Andrew Devos.
He helped give out boxes which include strawberries, potatoes, canned goods, bread and more.
“There’s a lot of people very thankful to have something and grateful to be able to get some aid," Sgt. Devos explained.
Bolen says this is something they’ve done for the past few years usually at the Civic Center. However, with social distancing and coronavirus concerns, they moved their location to Cascade Hills and are giving out one box per car.
“You stay in your car. Pop you’re trunk and we’ll put it in and we prefer that you close your own, but we have somebody designated to sanitize in between," Bolen said.
The Community Warriors and Feeding the Valley also gave out food at Spencer High School Saturday morning. The Community Warriors will be at the Activities Center in Phenix City next Saturday morning giving out food to Alabama residents.
