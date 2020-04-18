Congressman Sanford Bishop speaks on reopening the economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people are looking to their elected leaders for answers about when to reopen America.
Congressman Sanford Bishop has been busy with COVID-19 in Albany, which became one the country’s hotspots. He said he understands the desire to get back to normal, but urges caution.
"Once we began to ease back into opening up the economy and to ease the protocols for social distancing that have been in place, we will do it in a way that does not precipitate that community spread of the virus,” said Bishop.
Bishop said that challenges accessing testing are now being addressed under the CARES Act.
