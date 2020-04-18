Fort Benning makes event changes during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Large scale events across the country have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fort Benning draws thousands for two big venues in April and June. Some adjustments have been made to keep everyone safe.
"Unfortunately, this pandemic hit during our busiest time of year. Spring and summer is our busy time for events, " said Sharon Beck, marketing director for Fort Benning’s Family Morale and Recreation.
She also said they canceled their egg hunt scheduled for earlier this month and postponed their independence celebration to avoid large crowds.
“We felt that we needed to go ahead and move it to later in August to make sure we had adequate time for planning, for one thing, and to just make sure that all the restrictions are being lifted," said Beck.
Another venue making changes on post is the Fort Benning Golf Course. It’s temporarily closed, but they’re hoping to implement virtual activities in the future.
“We’ve got a special events team that is looking at creating more events while also keeping a safe distance," Beck said.
To see Fort Benning event schedules, click here.
