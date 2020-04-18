Severe Threat Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong storm system will bring multiple rounds of storms to the Valley on Sunday. Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Flash flooding is also a concern Sunday night. The entire WTVM viewing area is under a Level 3 severe risk.
ROUND 1 – An initial round of storms is expected Sunday morning as warm front pushes through the area. The overall severe risk is low with this first round. The main threat will be some hail.
ROUND 2 – There will be a break in the rain midday, allowing for daytime heating to destabilize the area. Storms could develop by late afternoon into early evening. If they do, there will be a greater risk for tornadoes. Confidence is LOW for tomorrow afternoon, so this is something to watch, but needs mentioning.
ROUND 3 – A cold front will sweep across the area overnight Sunday. Ahead of it, a strong line of storms will break out, and push eastward across central AL & GA. Damaging winds will be main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
FLASH FLOODING – Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4” are expected Sunday into Sunday night. This could cause flooding along streams and low-lying areas. Avoid driving flooded roadways.
ACTION – Now is the time to go over your severe weather safety plan, and make sure you have multiple reliable ways of getting a warning.
Quiet spring-like weather resumes to start the work week, with lots of sun, and drier air. Another potent storm system will bring the threat for strong storms on Thursday, though lots of details need to be ironed out!
