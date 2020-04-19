Alabama National Guard conducts first nursing home COVID-19 decontamination mission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency have deployed the Alabama National Guard to decontaminate and disinfect nursing homes across the state that have COVID-19 positive residents and employees.
“We have been making our needs known to state leaders and this is yet another resource the state made available to us,” said John Matson, the spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “We knew it would be great to have the National Guard come out and assist our nursing homes and supplement what we are already doing.”
Saturday morning, members of Task Force 31 were deployed on their first mission at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, a facility that has been hit particularly hard by the virus.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon coordinated the mission that called for the task force to assist the state’s four veteran homes in mitigating the spread of the virus.
“This joint operation is a historical moment that demonstrates how state agencies can effectively work together to combat this invisible enemy,” said Davis in a statement. “The Alabama National Guard brings to the table well trained and equipped personnel with essential skills that will have a long-term positive outcome for our state veterans homes.”
The task force is organized with specialized teams that are equipped and trained to disinfect long-term skilled care facilities in the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams were selected based on their unique military training and skills.
“We have specialized chemical units trained on this and are designed to decontaminate different types of areas for things such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear waste,” said Gordon. “We have that skill set that resides all of the time within the Alabama National Guard and we are utilizing it in this particular instance to help the nursing homes.”
Members of the task force team received an operational briefing and were equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the nursing home. After residents were moved to isolated protective areas in the home, the task force team began the operation that covered residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices.
“There were many heroes present today as this operation was carried out at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. Those heroes are the veterans who are entrusted in the home’s care, the staff who report to work daily to care for their needs, and the men and women of the Alabama National Guard who professionally conducted this operation,” added Davis.
The task force will deploy to the other three state veterans homes in Bay Minette, Huntsville and Pell City.
The National Guard will continue to provide the disinfecting services for the duration of the pandemic.
Information about ADVA’s veterans homes visitation policy and other precautionary measures the department is taking in its response to the COVID-19 crisis is posted to the department’s website at www.va.alabama.gov.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.