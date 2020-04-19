RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WTVM) - Flash flooding is a concern for parts of the Chattahoochee Valley as widespread rainfall totals could be from two to four inches throughout the area Sunday night.
“We don’t want people to drown just because they’re in a hurry to get somewhere,” said Bob Franklin, Russell County Emergency Management Agency Director.
Franklin says flash flooding is a concern Sunday into Monday in Russell County.
“Anytime we have this system set up like this one is today where the storms seem to just follow each other, train along, it’s always that potential for flash flooding," Franklin explained.
Franklin warns drivers about the dangers of flash flooding.
“The biggest concern is somebody driving a normal road they drive every day and the road is washed out especially after dark and you can’t tell it and you run up on it and then your car gets swept up in water and then people will drown," Franklin said.
He urges drivers to avoid driving through roadways covered with water. Franklin also reminds drivers to slow down when driving in the rain.
“If you come up on a roadway that’s covered in water, just please don’t drive through that. You can’t tell if the road is still there. You don’t know how fast that water is moving or any of those things so, we encourage people to turn around. Don’t drown," Franklin said.
As it is springtime in the south, Franklin says we should be alert and pay attention to thunderstorms and severe weather that comes through. He suggests having more than one way to be alerted to weather situations such as having a phone app and a weather radio.
