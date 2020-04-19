Fire at Moody Music Building on Univ. of Alabama campus

Fire at Moody Music Building on Univ. of Alabama campus
Crews battle fire at Moody Music Building on Univ. of Alabama campus. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:12 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple fire crews have responded to a fire at the Frank Moody Music Building on the University of Alabama campus.

According to authorities, Tuscaloosa Fire Department crews and the UAPD were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Crews have been working to contain the fire for a couple of hours.

No word on how the fire started. No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, while fire crews continue to fight the blaze, teams are working to safely remove valuable assets inside the building. That includes most of the Million Dollar Band instruments and uniforms, which Maddox says were removed from the building.

Fire at Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama

Posted by Kelvin Reynolds WBRC on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.