Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won IndyCar's virtual race for the second straight week. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner had to hold off Scott Dixon on the final lap. He also had to overcome a dicey sequence with his Team Penske teammates. Will Power made contact with Scott McLaughlin to cause McLaughlin to crash. Then Power and Pagenaud touched as Pagenaud took the lead. Dixon crashed into the back of Pagenaud after the checkered flag. Kyle Busch made his IndyCar iRacing debut and the NASCAR champion finished 13th — higher than he's finished in a NASCAR virtual race.
DALLAS (AP) — Youth sports leagues are bracing for even bigger financial losses with no end in sight for the shutdown of activity because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Youth sports is a $25 billion U.S. industry and it is indeed on a tightrope in many ways at the moment. Communities with sprawling, empty fields and arenas are losing millions of dollars with lucrative tournaments canceled or postponed. Team sports participation dipped after the 2008 recession. So officials wonder what youth sports will look like when kids begin to return to fields and courts.