Kroger adds new safety measures for associates

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Kroger’s Atlanta Division is adding new safety measures to help protect associates, including mandatory facial mask requirements.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina.
The company has a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.
Additionally, certain stores will start pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. The pilot tests will begin once the infrared thermometers arrive in the stores.
“Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies," said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Their safety has and will remain top priority.”
The Kroger Family of Companies also has extended the Hero Bonus for hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.
The $2 premium above associates’ standard base rate of pay is being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.