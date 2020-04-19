Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation orders protective masks worn on reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says the average death of the more than 40 people who have died from coronavirus on the reservation is 66. The tribe has ordered all people on its vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread. As of Saturday, 1,197 residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. Tribal resident Jonathan Nez says officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to reduce the spread.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Reported Arizona death toll from coronavirus rises to 177
PHOENIX (AP) — The number of reported Arizona deaths attributed to the coronavirus has risen to at least 177, up from 169 on Friday. The state Department of Health Services reported nearly 4,720 cases as of Saturday, up from over 4,500 on Friday. For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, like pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-CITIES
Arizona cities retrenching to cope with coronavirus outbreak
Arizona cities are tightening their belts and revising previously rosy budget forecasts as the coronavirus outbreak’s financial impact takes hold in metropolitan areas and across mostly rural counties alike. Steps already being implemented or under consideration include freezing hiring, putting projects on hold and foregoing planned equipment purchases. Cities laying off or furloughing workers include two Phoenix suburbs and Page in northern Arizona. State budget analysts project significant drops in tax revenue, including sales tax collections that are a major source of funding for cities. Meanwhile, fuel taxes that help pay for transportation projects also will be reduced as Arizonans drive fewer miles.
ARIZONA UNIVERSITIES-TUITION
Tuition proposals a mix of hikes, holding steady, unknowns
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s three state universities have released tuition proposals for the 2020-2021 academic year, proposing increases for some students but holding steady for others. Separate statements released Friday by the presidents of the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University cited changing and uncertain circumstances for their institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Arizona Board of Regents said in a separate statement that it isn't increasing tuition rates for Arizona residents “at this time." The regents plan an April 27 virtual public hearing on the universities’ tuition proposals, and the board is expected to vote on the proposals during a meeting on May 7.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES
With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.
TRUMP-TASK FORCE-ARIZONANS
McSally, Sinema, Biggs to serve on recovery task force
PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona lawmakers are among the nearly 100 members of Congress named to a bipartisan group advising President Donald Trump on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The Arizonans serving on the task force are Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Andy Biggs. McSally and Biggs are Republicans and Sinema is a Democrat. Biggs said he looks forward to helping Trump “restore the economy to its former brilliance,” and McSally said she will take Arizonans’ ”concerns and ideas straight to the task force.” Sinema said she’ll “work with anyone” to support Arizonans and their leaders and communities.
NAVAJO NATION-BROADBAND
US grants Navajo Nation authority to use unassigned airwaves
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted the requested authority for 60 days to help the tribe’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission says the authority should help the tribe as reservation residents work from home and increasingly rely on telemedicine and remote learning. Many residents in remote areas without broadband service sit in vehicles parked near local government centers, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores to connect to Wi-Fi.
GILA RIVER FIGHT
Plan calls for diverting, storing water from Gila River
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Water from two rivers that span parts of New Mexico and Arizona would be diverted and stored under a project proposed by the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity. The proposal calls for storing water from the Gila and San Francisco rivers at sites in the Virden Valley or along the San Francisco River in New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission are gathering public comments on an environmental review of the proposal. The idea of diverting water from the Gila River has prompted protests and legal fights over the years, as critics have suggested the effort would result in a boondoggle.