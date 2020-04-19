Safer locations available in Lee Co. during severe weather

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Safer locations will be open Sunday, April 19, if a tornado watch is issued, according to Lee County Emergency Management Agency.
These locations will only be open if a tornado watch is issued:
Providence Baptist Church (2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika)
Southern Union State Community College (1701 Layayette Parkway, Opelika)
** Located in the basement of the Business Technology Center**
Smiths Station Ruritan Club (2000 County Road 430, Smiths Station)
Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay Street, Auburn)
RBD Library - Auburn University (231 Mell Street, Auburn)
Greene Hall - Auburn University (1130 Wire Road, Auburn)
Because of COVID-19, masks will be given to those at the safer locations. Social distancing will also be practiced.
