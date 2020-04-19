Safer locations available in Lee Co. during severe weather

Safer locations available in Lee Co. during severe weather
Safer locations will be open Sunday, April 19, if a tornado watch is issued, according to Lee County Emergency Management Agency. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | April 19, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 1:07 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Safer locations will be open Sunday, April 19, if a tornado watch is issued, according to Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

These locations will only be open if a tornado watch is issued:

Providence Baptist Church (2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika)

Southern Union State Community College (1701 Layayette Parkway, Opelika)

** Located in the basement of the Business Technology Center**

Smiths Station Ruritan Club (2000 County Road 430, Smiths Station)

Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay Street, Auburn)

RBD Library - Auburn University (231 Mell Street, Auburn)

Greene Hall - Auburn University (1130 Wire Road, Auburn)

Because of COVID-19, masks will be given to those at the safer locations. Social distancing will also be practiced.

These shelters will open if a tornado watch is issued.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.