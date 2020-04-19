Severe Weather Likely Today Into Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong storm system will bring multiple rounds of storms to the Valley today into tonight. Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds of 80MPH, large hail, and strong tornadoes. Flash flooding is also a concern Sunday night. The entire WTVM viewing area is under a Level 4 severe risk.
ROUND 1 – An initial round of storms is expected to continue this morning as warm front pushes through the area. The overall severe risk is lower with this first round. The main threat is large hail & damaging winds.
ROUND 2 –With daytime heating, additional storms could develop by late this afternoon into early evening. If they do, there will be a greater risk for tornadoes, some strong. There is still some uncertainty, but the probability of this happening has increased.
ROUND 3 – A cold front will sweep across the area overnight Sunday. Ahead of it, a strong line of storms will break out, and sweep eastward across central AL & GA. Damaging winds will be main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
FLASH FLOODING – Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4” are expected Sunday into Sunday night. This could cause flooding along streams and low-lying areas. Avoid driving flooded roadways.
ACTION – Now is the time to go over your severe weather safety plan, and make sure you have multiple reliable ways of getting a warning. If you live in a mobile home, now is the time to find out if your shelter is open. If a tornado watch is issued, you’re encouraged to go.
Quiet spring-like weather resumes to start the work week, with lots of sun, and drier air. Another potent storm system will bring the threat for strong storms on Thursday, though there is still a lot details that need to be ironed out!
