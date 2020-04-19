UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Auburn homicide investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects involved in the murder of a Phenix City woman were arrested Saturday, April 18, stemming from felony warrants issued by the Auburn Police Division.
The Auburn Police Division obtained felony warrants for the offenses of First Degree Theft of Property and Capital Murder for the arrest of Derrick Hightower, 32, of Columbus, Georgia.
A felony warrant for the offense of First Degree Theft of Property was obtained for the arrest of Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, of Birmingham, Alabama.
Auburn Police were called to a truck fire on Friday morning, April 17, and confirmed 54-year-old Nancy Nash of Phenix City was found dead at Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn.
Nash’s vehicle, a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, was missing from the scene and was located in Irondale, Alabama.
The vehicle is being transported back to the Auburn Police Division for processing by the FBI.
The warrants stemmed from a death investigation conducted by the Auburn Police Division, with assistance from the Birmingham Police Department, Irondale Police Department, Dadeville Police Department, Colombus Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County District Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Hightower was taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department for separate but related charges.
Hill was taken into custody in Birmingham, AL and will be transported to the Lee County Detention Facility. Additional charges are anticipated.
Additional details are still emerging.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.
