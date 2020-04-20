AG Marshall: Stay at home order doesn’t require victims to stay in violent situations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Attorney General said in a press conference Monday that victims of violence can reach out for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is nothing about the governor’s stay at home order that would require a victim to stay in a situation in which violence is there," Marshall said.
Marshall said he called every domestic violence shelter in the state to see if they needed help operating.
“Many of the victims stay in abuse relationships because they don’t have no where else to go and that may seem more exaggerated right now in this environment. Our message is the hotline is available," he said. "The victims’ service officers are ready to provide the needs for victims and that our shelters remain open despite the situation right now.”
Marshall, the Alabama District Attorneys Association and other advocacy groups held a press conference Monday morning in honor of National Crimes Victims Rights’ Week.
“There are many, many safe places and harbors. Especially right now and we want the victims to know that," said ADAA President Jill Lee.
These groups said during the pandemic a victim’s voice will still be heard. For instance, Alabama allows victims to protest in person at a Pardons and Paroles hearing. Those hearings resume in May but will operate virtually.
VOCAL State Director Janette Grantham said victims will be able to send in a protest letter through mail or email.
You can call groups including Child Protect at 334-262-1220. The YWCA says if you’re at home with your abuser and you can’t call the crisis line, you can text the National DV hotline: by texting LOVEIS to 22522 or go to thehotline.org.
