Columbus husband and wife both battle COVID-19 and win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, people are recovering from the virus and encouraging others in their community to take it seriously.
Not only did Young and Amy Won both test positive for COVID-19 and recover, but the couple owns a karate studio and is struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic.
Young and Amy Won are two of Muscogee County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“Yeah so we both tested positive for COVID," Amy Won said.
“It took Amy about three days, me about five days," Young Won said.
“Yeah he tested on Monday, and I tested on Wednesday and they gave us the results that Saturday,” Amy Won said.
“Yeah together,” Young Won laughed, "double whammy.”
The couple doesn’t know how they got the virus. Young Won first started feeling bad in late March and tested positive for the flu and phemonia before COVID-19.
“I just had a little body ache, and a little bit of fever here and there. That was the only thing I had," Young Won said.
Amy Won followed with a fever and some chest pains. The pair took every precaution along the way, including, sending their daughter to stay with her uncle until they were fever free.
“Me and my wife were in two separate rooms. She was in one room and we were probably 30 to 40 feet apart," Young Won said.
Now, the family is back together and although they beat the monster virus personally, they’re still struggling with it professionally as small business owners. The duo owns Won’s Martial Arts.
“We did payroll protection and we applied for it but the fund got depleted," said Young Won. “So, they call us and they don’t have any more funds. So, they are waiting on Congress to pass the law. That’s the only part that’s bothering us because our own funds dried up and we have to use our own savings to pay for the bills for our business.”
They’re continuing to hold classes on Zoom and pre-recorded videos to help students progress at home. Their family is ready to get back to life as normal, and wants to share this message with their community.
“I just ask everyone to follow the guidelines and go from there. That’s exactly what we did. It was tough but that’s what we did and be positive about it and think positive about it. It seems like there is a rainbow at the end of the tunnel and we thank God for everything," Young Won said.
