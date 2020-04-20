Companies offer perks to health care workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses are offering perks for food and services to health care workers who are helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are a list of businesses who are offering perks:
- Starbucks - “Any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting our healthcare system” can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit. Offer valid through May 3.
- Krispy Kreme - Every Monday, Krispy Kreme will give a dozen of original glazed donuts to healthcare workers for free. “Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge,” the site says. “Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift.” Offer valid through May 12.
- Steak 'N Shake - Everyone can get a free order of fries in the “We Are All Essential” program. No purchase necessary. Offer is ongoing.
- Circle K - First responders and health care workers can get a free coffee, tea or Polar Pop Fountain Drink when they show an ID. Offer valid through April 30.
- DoorDash - DashPass for health care workers ($0 delivery and reduced service fees from participating restaurants).
- Hooters - Hospital workers, first responders and military get 20% off. Show your work ID for pickup orders, or for online orders choose the “Pay at Store” option. If you choose to order online, you will get 10% off.
- IHOP - 20% off your entire check if you’re a medical, law enforcement, military and firefighter professional. Just mention this offer when you call in your order to IHOP. Then, show your official ID when you pick up your order.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Offering the "buy one, give one” program. Chipotle will donate a burrito to health care workers every time a Chipotle digital customer names their burrito order “4HEROES” on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. VALID THROUGH APRIL 21-26. Healthcare workers will be able to sign up for a chance to receive their free burritos starting on Nurses Day, May 6.
- RaceTrac - Free coffee or fountain drink for health care workers. Valid through April 30.
- Home Chef is proud to support doctors, nurses, hospital employees, first responders, military and teachers. Verify with ID.me at checkout to start receiving your 50% discount.
- Sam’s Club - Offering Hero Hours for health care workers every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Membership isn’t required, however, if you are participating in Hero Hours, you must go by yourself.
- Walmart - Reserving pickup services from 7 - 8 a.m. daily for customers over the age of 60, health care workers, customers with disabilities and others who are at a high risk.
- AAA - Free Roadside Assistance for health care workers.
- Care.com - Free one month access for healthcare professionals. Just click ‘Frontline Workers’ to get started.
- Walgreens - Walgreens is designating April 25 as “Front-line Heroes Discount Day." All medical personnel, first responders and police will receive 30% off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20% off regularly priced national brand products. The front-line heroes must present an employment badge.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.